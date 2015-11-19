Preview: Seton Hall vs. Long Beach State

Seton Hall has ridden a strong sophomore class toa 2-0 start heading into this week’s Charleston (S.C.) Classic. The Pirates openthe eight-team tournament Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against LongBeach State in TD Arena.

Led by point guard Isaiah Whiteheadand forward Angel Delgado, Seton Hall features an all-sophomore starting fivewhich has accounted for more than 75 percent of the team’s total points (76.4)and rebounds (75.6) in the Pirates’ 2-0 start. Whitehead averaged 18 points and5.5 assists in home wins over Dartmouth (84-67) and Wagner (69-59), but it wasDelgado’s brief absence Sunday to get checked for a possible injury thatallowed Wagner to close the gap and make Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard alittle nervous. “It was good to see him come back because we needed him,” Willardsaid at his postgame news conference. “He’s a difference maker. We need to gethim the ball more often and get him more touches inside.” LongBeach State also is off to 2-0 start, opening with a 91-57 rout of Division IIBYU-Hawaii before surprising BYU 66-65 in a late-Monday night game whichwas part of the ESPN Tipoff Marathon.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SETON HALL (2-0): Whitehead, who was namedto the inaugural Big East Honor Roll on Monday, leads the team in scoring andis joined in double figures by forward Desi Rodriguez (13.5 points), seniorsixth-man Derrick Gordon (12.5) and guard Khadeen Carrington (11). Delgado isaveraging 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds following a double-double (10-10) Sunday,while fellow sophomore Ismael Sanogo (7.5 points, 9.5 rebounds) is nearlymatching him stat for stat. As a team, the Pirates are shooting 52.1 percentfrom the field but have struggled with 43 turnovers.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (2-0): The 49ers shot only31 percent and were outrebounded 51-43 against BYU but answered an early 10-2deficit with a 22-2 run and never trailed again. Freshman guard Noah Blackwell pacedLong Beach with 11 points off the bench against BYU and is one of five 49ersaveraging double figures on the season with 12 per game. Forward Roschon Princeleads the way with 12.5 points while guard Branford Jones is contributing 8.5and a team-leading 8.5 rebounds off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Willard coached Seton Hall to wins over VCUand St. Joseph’s before a championship-game loss to Northwestern in the 2011Charleston Classic

2. Long Beach State has forced its opponents into43 turnovers so far, including 24 for BYU.

3. The winner of this game will face the survivor of No. 6Virginia versus Bradley in Friday’s second semifinal.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 72, Long Beach State 56