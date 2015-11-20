Long Beach State 80, Seton Hall 77

Long Beach State shot the lights out for most of the game, then had to survive a cold stretch from the field and a furious Seton Hall comeback bid before holding on for a 80-77 victory in the first round of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Thursday.

The 49ers (3-0) led 74-66 with 5:30 to play, but suddenly went cold from the field, making just one of its next seven shots. The Pirates got within two on a pair of free throws by guard Khadeen Carrington with 23 seconds to play, but guard Branford Jones knocked down a pair on the other end for the 49ers.

Carrington hit a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left to get the Pirates (2-1) within 78-77, and guard Travis Hammonds missed the front end of a one-and-one, but came up with the rebound and was fouled again. This time, he made both attempts to put the 49ers back up by three, and Carrington missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer.

Guard Nick Faust led Long Beach State with 16 points, with Hammonds adding 14 off the bench. The 49ers shot 55.4 percent from the field, but missed eight of its 18 free throw attempts and turned the ball over 16 times.

Guard Isaiah Whitehead had 21 points to lead the Pirates.