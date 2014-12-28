Preview: Long Beach State at Syracuse

Syracuse looks to establish some consistency in its penultimate game before the start of conference play as it hosts Long Beach State on Sunday. The Orange have won two of their last three but are looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time since a three-game streak in late November. “I think we have gotten better,” coach Jim Boeheim told reporters. “There is still a long way to go (and) a lot of work to do.”

After knocking off Colgate last time out, Boeheim has an eye on the final two games before the ACC season begins as a key to building momentum after an up-and-down start to the campaign. “We have guys trying to figure out what they’re doing out there,” Boeheim told reporters of his young team. “We haven’t had that in six years.” The 49ers are in the midst of a six-game road trip, featuring four ranked opponents, and are looking to put an end to a four-game losing streak.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (5-8): The 49ers are mired in a nine-game road losing streak that stretches back to late last season and of their seven road losses in 2014-15, all but two have come by 10 points or more. After falling to No. 19 St. John’s last time out, coach Dan Monson pointed to sloppy play on his team’s part, telling reporters, “They were able to force us to turn the ball over. I thought that was the difference.” Mike Caffey leads the offense for Long Beach State, averaging 17.8 points to rank third in the Big West Conference.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (7-4): The Orange have gotten a standout performance from forward Rakeem Christmas this season as the senior leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 boards. “I’ve just been going out there and trying to give it my all,” Christmas told the team’s official web site. “Coach has been giving me confidence to go out there and just make plays.” Trevor Cooney adds 12.8 points per game for Syracuse while Chris McCullough contributes 11.5 to go along with 8.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse is 3-0 in program history against the 49ers, taking the last meeting 84-53 on Dec. 6, 2012.

2. Long Beach State last won on the road against UC Davis on Feb. 20 last season.

3. McCullough averages 2.4 blocks per game for a share of second place among ACC players, while Christmas (2.3) is fourth.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 81, Long Beach State 60