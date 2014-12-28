(Updated: ADDS comma after Long Beach State’s record, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS time of 71-57 lead, second sentence, fifth graph. RECASTS end of second sentence, fifth graph.)

Syracuse 85, Long Beach State 67: Rakeem Christmas totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Orange past the 49ers.

Michael Gbinije set career highs with 24 points and eight assists for Syracuse (8-4), which notched consecutive wins for the first time since a three-game streak in late November. Trevor Cooney added 16 points for the Orange, who shot 57.7 percent, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

Mike Caffey’s 14-point, six-assist, five-rebound and four-steal performance led the way for Long Beach State (5-9), which fell to 0-8 on the road. Tyler Lamb and Eric McKnight added 14 points apiece for the 49ers, who were outscored in the second half 41-27 and couldn’t close the gap, shooting 6-of-23 from beyond the arc.

Long Beach State took control of the game early, establishing a 14-4 lead in the first seven minutes while Syracuse missed six of its first eight attempts from the field. The Orange came alive, responding with 11 straight points, led by five from Gbinije, but never really gained a distinct advantage as the teams traded blows throughout the opening 20 minutes until a 3-pointer from Cooney sent Syracuse into the locker room with a 44-40 lead at halftime.

After the break, the Orange started the second half with a 7-2 spurt but couldn’t take command as Long Beach State answered with six straight points. A 3-pointer from Gbinije finally sent Syracuse on the surge it was looking for - an 18-9 run that featured seven points from Christmas to put the Orange up 71-57 with 7:41 to play and the 49ers would get no closer than 10 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse has defeated Long Beach State all four times the teams have met. ... The 49ers have not won on the road since Feb. 20 last season - a span of 10 games overall. ... Christmas recorded two blocks and F Chris McCullough added another for the Orange as two of the ACC’s top 5 shot-blockers improved their season totals.