Preview: Long Beach State at Texas

Ninth-ranked Texas hasn’t played much over the past few weeks, but when ithas, it’s made it count, winning twice by an average margin of 38.5points. The Longhorns would like to keep that level of play goingwhen they host Long Beach State in Austin on Saturday. The 49ers arein the midst of a six-game road swing, having gone 0-2 thus far,though their last loss was a one-point setback to San Diego State.TheLonghorns’ offense has been solid this season - averaging 72.4points - but it’s the team’s rebounding and defense that has it winning as much as it has been. Led by Jonathan Holmes, ConnorLammert and Myles Turner - who all are averaging at least seven rebounds - Texas ranks second in the country on the boards,averaging 45.6 per game. That’s certainly been a big part of theLonghorns holding opponents to just 51.9 points per contest, whichmeans the pressure is on Mike Caffey (17.8 ppg), one of only twodouble-figure scorers for Long Beach State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (5-6): The49ers have played well in flashes this season, and no game typifiedthat as much as the team’s loss to San Diego State. Coach DanMonson’s squad held the Aztecs in check for much of the game butcouldn’t quite hold on for the win, which Monson attributed to theteam looking for more offense down the stretch. “This is a gamewhere you have to win with your defense,” Monson said. “I thoughtwe controlled that end of the floor for the first 35 minutes prettywell, but once we started scoring, our defensive intensity andattention to rebounding slipped a little.”

ABOUT TEXAS (9-1): With IsaiahTaylor out with a wrist injury, Demarcus Holland has been findinghimself running the point a bit more in his junior season. Holland usually has been at shooting guard, but he’s picked up the point guardduties he’s been handed, playing well as the Longhorns haven’t misseda beat without Taylor. “I’ve been running (the point) at practice alot,” Holland said. “I’ve been just trusting the offense andgetting the ball to wherever the coaches want me to get it. I‘mcomfortable out there. I do whatever the coaches ask me to do. I justwant to win.”

TIP-INS

1. Long Beach State has had eightdifferent players reach double figures in scoring this season, withCaffey leading the way with 10 such performances.

2. Texas has blocked at least sixshots in eight of its 10 games this season and is averaging 7.6per contest.

3. The Longhorns have heldopponents under 40 percent shooting from the field in every game thisseason and have a 246-27 record under Rick Barnes when accomplishingthat feat.

PREDICTION: Texas 93, Long BeachState 74