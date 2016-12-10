Preview: Long Beach State at Texas

Texas has dropped four of its last five games after opening with three straight wins, but the Longhorns’ early-season struggles aren’t unexpected. Coach Shaka Smart’s young squad returns home Saturday to face Long Beach State, whose challenging non-conference schedule has included losses to Wichita State, North Carolina, Kansas, Louisville and UCLA.

After showing signs of progress in a 77-68 win over Alabama, the Longhorns’ offensive woes returned in Tuesday’s 53-50 loss at Michigan as Texas missed 10 of its last 12 shots in the final nine minutes. “Just gotta figure it out, man,” guard Eric Davis Jr. told reporters. “In spurts, we’ve shown we can put everything together. We get stops and play good as a team. But it’s still early in the season. It’ll happen for us.” One of several players struggling with their shot, Davis is shooting 27.3 percent from the field and 14.6 percent from 3-point range for the Longhorns, who are rebuilding after losing all five starters from last season’s squad. One bright spot has been the continued growth of sophomore forward Tevin Mack, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and five rebounds in the loss to Michigan.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (2-9): The 49ers returned home Wednesday following a winless nine-game road trip and notched a much-needed 75-66 victory over Pepperdine behind guard Evan Payne’s game-high 17 points. “Obviously that was a big win for us,” coach Dan Monson told reporters. “We know that the team is a little fragile confidence-wise because of the schedule, and I was pleased with the way that they came out.” Forward Gabe Levin averages 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 49ers, who were picked to win the Big West Conference and boast a veteran backcourt led by junior point guard Justin Bibbins.

ABOUT TEXAS (4-4): Mack has stepped up as a consistent scorer in his second season, but the Longhorns need more production from guards Kerwin Roach Jr. and Andrew Jones, who were held to a combined 11 points against Michigan. Senior guard Kendal Yancy started the first six games but has come off the bench in the last two contests as Smart looks to jump-start the Longhorns, who are shooting 27.5 percent from 3-point range. The frontcourt includes a pair of promising freshmen in 6-11 Jarrett Allen and 6-10 James Banks, and each could be a key factor against the smaller 49ers.

TIP-INS

1. Texas leads the all-time series 5-3, including a 78-68 win in Austin on Dec. 20, 2014.

2. The Longhorns ranked ninth in the Big 12 in turnover margin following Tuesday’s loss to Michigan.

3. Texas is 209-29 at the Erwin Center since the start of the 2002-03 season.

PREDICTION: Texas 62, Long Beach State 58