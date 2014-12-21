(Updated: ADDS “a season-high” to lede REWORDS clause at end of first sentence in graph 2 CORRECTS run at the end of first sentence and ADDS “Branford” in graph 5 Minor editing throughout rest of recap)

No. 9 Texas 78, Long Beach State 68: Javan Felix scored a season-high 17 points off the bench to lead the host Longhorns past a pesky 49ers squad.

Jonathan Holmes had 14 points while Cameron Ridley added 13 points and six rebounds for Texas (10-1), which notched its third straight double-digit victory. Connor Lammert contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds while Demarcus Holland had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Mike Caffey scored 23 points to pace Long Beach State (5-7) while Jack Williams had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. The 49ers shot 38.7 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The game was close through the opening minutes, with Long Beach State tying the game on a jumper with 14:24 left in the first half, but the Longhorns responded with a 13-0 run over the next 3:30 to open up a good lead. The margin increased to 15 points before the 49ers went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to five with 1:01 to play before Felix’s 3-pointer pushed the advantage to eight at the half.

Texas came out firing in the second half with a pair of Ridley dunks powering an opening 6-2 run, but Long Beach State stormed back with a 17-2 run to take a 53-50 advantage with 12:49 to go on Branford Jones’ three-point play. However, the Longhorns scored the next 12 points and 19 of the next 22 to get back into control and Long Beach State never seriously threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas, which entered Saturday third in the nation in rebounding, won the board battle 40-28. … Long Beach State dropped to 0-6 on the road, compared to a 5-1 at home or on a neutral court. … Texas shot 52.8 percent from the field.