Mack helps Texas knock off Long Beach State

Swingman Tevin Mack scored 18 points, 16 of them in the second half, as the Texas Longhorns roared from behind in the game's final 10 minutes for a 71-65 win over Long Beach State on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas (5-4) trailed 44-38 with 13:48 to play but tied the game at 49 on two free throws by guard Kendal Yancy at the 9:54 mark. The Longhorns then forged a 17-4 run over 8:05 stretch to build a 66-56 lead and held on in the final two minutes.

Reserve guard Eric Davis, Jr. added 16 points for the Longhorns and Yancy hit for 11 as Texas shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the second half.

Guard Evan Payne led all scorers with 26 points 17 of which came in the first half. Twenty-four of those points came on his eight 3-pointers on 14 attempts from beyond the arc; the rest of the 49ers were 3 of 13 from long distance. He was the only player in double-figure scoring for Long Beach State.

Long Beach State (2-10) enjoyed a 41-34 edge in rebounds but went to the free-throw line just seven times, and only twice in the second half. Texas was 16 of 22 from the charity stripe.

The 49ers led 34-28 at halftime as Payne was 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and Long Beach State's defense held Texas to 33.3 percent shooting.