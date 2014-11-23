Preview: Long Beach State at UCLA

Point guard Bryce Alford leads UCLA as the Bruins take on neighbor Long Beach State on Sunday. Alford is averaging a team-high 21 points as UCLA goes for its fourth-straight win to start the season. The Bruins are coming off a 107-74 victory over visiting Nicholls State, the second time this season UCLA reached the 100-point mark after routing Montana State 113-78 in their season opener.

The 49ers are rotating 10 players to take advantage of their depth. Senior Mike Caffey, a two-time first-team All-Big West selection, leads the team with 18 points and 4.3 assists per game. Long Beach State is coming off a 69-60 victory over Kansas State at home on Friday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (2-2): In a testament to their balance, the 49ers have had seven different players score in double figures this season. Tyler Lamb is averaging 11.5 points and David Samuels is adding 10 points and 5.3 rebounds. Long Beach State is shooting an impressive 51.7 percent from the field -- 49.3 from behind the 3-point arc.

ABOUT UCLA (3-0): Norman Powell has played in the last 108 games for UCLA and is averaging 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to start this season. Kevon Looney is averaging 16.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in a stellar start to his freshman campaign. Tony Parker (14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Isaac Hamilton (13.3 points) round out a starting five that are all averaging double figures in scoring.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won three straight to open the season for the third year in a row.

2. Looney is the first Bruins freshman to record two double-doubles in his first three games.

3. Caffey has scored in double figures in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: UCLA 82, Long Beach State 70