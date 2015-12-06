Preview: Long Beach State at UCLA

Which team makes an appearance for UCLA might be the biggest question Sunday when the Bruins host Long Beach State in a nonconference game. UCLA is coming off a stunning upset of No. 1 Kentucky on Thursday, but the Bruins have also shown they can lose to an inferior team, evident by their season-opening defeat to Monmouth.

UCLA coach Steve Alford went with a seven-man rotation against Kentucky and all his starters played heavy minutes, so it will be interesting how the Bruins bounce back for this game. Thomas Welsh is emerging as the most dangerous offensive player for UCLA, as the 7-foot sophomore finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds against the Wildcats and made 8-of-11 shots to boost his season shooting percentage to 63.5. His improvement from mid-range has been particularly evident, as he’s shooting 61.4 on two-point jumpers this season after finishing at 39.7 as a freshman. Long Beach State wing Nick Faust is on fire lately and the 6-6 sophomore was 9-for-15 from 3-point range in the two games leading up to Saturday night’s 14-point win against New Mexico State, scoring a career-high 27 points in Thursday’s six-point win at Colorado State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (5-4): Roschon Prince was the 2013 California Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Long Beach Poly High School, earned a scholarship to USC but hasn’t developed the way many envisioned. He made two starts for USC as a freshman two years ago, sat out last season after transferring to Long Beach State and has had a lukewarm start with the 49ers. The undersized 6-6 power forward hit a new low against Colorado State, going without a point or rebound in a foul-plagued 14 minutes.

ABOUT UCLA (5-3): Bryce Alford’s numbers continue to be very similar to last season, as the team’s starting shooting guard is averaging a team-high 15.3 points and 5.4 assists on 39 percent shooting from the field after averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and shooting 39.6 last season. One area that’s declined is his 3-point shooting efficiency, as Alford’s down to 29.7 percent after shooting 39.1 as a sophomore. Aaron Holiday is headed the other direction, as the freshman point guard has made all five 3-point tries over the last two games and is 11-for-16 over the last six after starting the season 1-for-8.

TIP-INS

1. Steve Alford and Long Beach State coach Dan Monson coached against each other in the Big Ten Conference from 1999 through 2007. Alford was at Iowa and Monson at Minnesota.

2. The Bruins haven’t made at least 15 3-pointers in a game since Jan. 19, 2002.

3. This will be the fourth game in six days for Long Beach State.

PREDICTION: UCLA 87, Long Beach State 79