Preview: Long Beach State at UCLA

Long Beach State and No. 16 UCLA have played diverse schedules so far this season, but they’ll collide Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion in their annual non-conference game. Host UCLA has won its first three games by wide margins against Pacific, Cal State Northridge and San Diego, while the 49ers played their last three against unbeatens Wichita State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 12 Louisville, losing each by a wide margin.

Five players average 14 or more points for the Bruins, including freshmen TJ Leaf and Lonzo Ball, who also rank among the team’s most accurate shooters. Leaf has been able to take advantage of his 6-10 frame and overwhelm opponents down low, evident by the six slam dunks he delivered in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half against San Diego. He’ll likely be matched against Long Beach State’s best player, 6-7 junior forward Gabe Levin, who produced 17 points and 10 rebounds against North Carolina, and 12 points and 12 rebounds against Louisville. Levin can be deceptive off the dribble, so Leaf’s foot speed might be challenged on defense.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-3): The player who needs to find his groove is 5-8 guard Justin Bibbins, who was second on the team in scoring last season at 12 points a game and shot a respectful 43.8 percent from 3-point range. Bibbins is averaging 6.8 points through the first four games and is 3-of-16 from long distance. He seemed especially overwhelmed by the run of elite competition recently, shooting a combined 6-of-31 from the floor with 10 assists and nine turnovers in the last three games.

ABOUT UCLA (3-0): The Bruins had a different look when they came into their game against Long Beach State last season. They were still on a cloud after knocking off top-ranked Kentucky three days earlier and somewhat concerned about a letdown, but played well enough to win 83-76 and keep alive a promising season that would later collapse in conference play. UCLA doesn’t figure to get seriously tested until it travels to No. 2 Kentucky for a nationally televised game on Dec. 3, which will be a huge leap in competition.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has a 14-1 all-time edge against Long Beach State.

2. Ball and Leaf are the fourth and fifth UCLA players in the last 25 seasons to record double-doubles in their first games as freshmen.

3. UCLA G Isaac Hamilton needs 30 points to become the 54th player to score at least 1,000 points for the Bruins.

PREDICTION: UCLA 78, Long Beach State 71