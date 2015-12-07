UCLA 83, Long Beach State 76

Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 24 points to lead UCLA to an 83-76 victory over Long Beach State on Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton added 21 points for UCLA (6-3). Senior forward Tony Parker had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore center Thomas Welsh contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Nick Faust scored 24 points to lead Long Beach State (5-5). Sophomore forward Gabe Levin had 11 points, and sophomore guard Justin Bibbins added 10.

Long Beach State went up 32-23 with 6:24 to play in the first half. UCLA rallied to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Alford with 1:40 to go, but the 49ers took a 38-37 lead into the break after Faust made a 3-pointer by 12 seconds left.

The Bruins staged an 11-3 run to take a 54-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Hamilton with 15:38 to play. They went up by 12 on a 3-pointer by Alford with 13:20 remaining.

The 49ers gradually chipped away at the lead and cut the deficit to one with 4:27 to play, but a three-point play by Hamilton with 50 seconds to go helped the Bruins hold on.