UCLA blows by Long Beach State

T.J. Leaf put up 21 points and nine rebounds for No. 16 UCLA, and the Bruins extended their blazing start with a 114-77 victory over Long Beach State on Sunday evening at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Lonzo Ball had 20 points and 11 assists for UCLA (4-0), which put on a show with Pat Riley sitting behind the team bench. Isaac Hamilton scored 18 points, and Aaron Holiday came off the bench to post 16 points and five assists.

Bryce Alford had 15 points, six assists and four steals for the Bruins, while Thomas Welsh added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Loren Jackson had 15 points and six assists for Long Beach State (1-4). Noah Blackwell scored 12 points, Jordan Griffin had 11, and Roschon Prince added 10.

UCLA is averaging an eye-popping 105.8 points per game. The Bruins scored 119 points against Pacific, 102 against Cal State Northridge and 88 against San Diego.

"It almost comes easy to us because we know we can score the basketball," Alford said.

Long Beach State opened the season with a 95-59 victory over Cal State Los Angeles, but the 49ers have entered a tailspin since embarking on a trip in which they will play nine games in eight states over 21 days. The 49ers allowed a total of 273 points against Wichita State, North Carolina and Louisville, losing all three games by an average of 31.7 points.

UCLA scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. The Bruins took a 14-3 lead on a layup by Leaf and went up 24-11 on a dunk by Gyorgy Goloman. Long Beach State went on an 8-0 run to get within six on a 3-pointer by Griffin, but the Bruins quickly re-established a double-digit advantage.

Hamilton made a layup to put UCLA up 32-22. The Bruins went up by 14 on a basket by Holiday. They were leading 40-29 when a dunk by Ball sparked a 10-3 run that gave them a 50-32 edge. The Bruins carried a 56-37 lead into the locker room at the break.

UCLA continued to build on its lead in the second period. The Bruins went up by 21 on a layup by Leaf early in the half. A 3-pointer by Alford put them up by 25, and a 3-pointer by Hamilton gave them a 30-point lead. The Bruins were in front by as many as 42 points later in the game and brought the fans to their feet when Ball threw down a lob off the glass from Holiday.

"I thought this was the best we have played," UCLA coach Steve Alford said. "We had great energy, great focus and did tremendous things offensively, again. Defensively, I thought this was the best we have been."

The Bruins shot a sizzling 64.8 percent from the field, made 12 of 20 from 3-point range and converted 10 of 11 free-throw attempts.

"They're really good, and we have a long way to go," Long Beach State coach Dan Monson said. "They're the best offensive team we've seen."

The 49ers shot 46.6 percent and made 11 of 22 from beyond the arc, but they were 12 of 20 at the free-throw line and committed 23 turnovers.

Ike Anigbogu did not play for UCLA. There was speculation that the game might mark the college debut for the highly touted freshman center who averaged a double-double in three exhibition games in Australia before tearing his right meniscus in October.

NOTES: UCLA improved to 15-1 all-time against Long Beach State. The 49ers are 0-11 all-time at Pauley Pavilion. ... UCLA procured commitments from five high school seniors during the early signing period, a group that is rated the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation by ESPN.com, Scout.com and Rivals.com. ... G Isaac Hamilton needs 12 more points to become the 54th player to score 1,000 career points for the Bruins. ... Long Beach State will travel over 23,000 miles before conference play begins.