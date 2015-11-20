Preview: Virginia vs. Long Beach State

Virginia notched a needed bounce-back blowout winfollowing Monday’s stunning loss to George Washington. The No. 6 Cavaliers, though, will have to keep their guard up against undefeated LongBeach State on Friday night in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic semifinals.

“I knew it was going click,” Virginia guardLondon Perrantes told reporters after scoring a season-high 12 points anddishing out eight assists in Thursday’s 82-57 victory over Bradley. “Ifeel like we definitely had to come out and respond. It’s early ... (but) itwas just good to go out there again after Monday and play a game.” Perranteswas one of four starters to score in double figures for Virginia, which shot aseason-best 56.6 percent from the floor and dominated the boards 35-21. Long Beach State, meanwhile, also enjoyed a hot-shooting Thursday, hitting 55.4 percent of its shots in an 80-77 mild upset of Seton Hall. Earlierthis week, the 49ers surprised BYU 66-65 and bring a 3-0 record intoFriday’s semifinal at TD Arena.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-1): Coach Tony Bennett made onelineup tweak coming off Monday’s loss, moving guard Marial Shayok into thestarting five, and the sophomore responded with a career-high 10 points and acareer-best-matching six rebounds. Guard Malcolm Brogdon added 13 points andforward Anthony Gill had a team-high 16, and they continue to pace theCavaliers with 15.3- and 13-point averages, respectively. Fouls, however,continue to be a concern for Virginia, which was whistled for 20 Thursday and has 61 on the season.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (3-0): Guard Travis Hammondsis back playing in his home state of South Carolina and had a season-high 14 pointsand six rebounds off the bench Thursday, including a pair of clutch free throwswith six seconds remaining after Seton Hall had trimmed a 16-point 49ers’ leadto one. Guard Nick Faust led Long Beach with 16 points, including 4-of-73-pointers, and is pacing the team with 13.3 points. Forward Roschon Prince iscontributing 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while freshman guard Noah Blackwell isaveraging 9.7 points and has hit seven of his 10 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets Oklahoma State or George Mason in Sunday night’s final.

2. Virginia is 64-4 when scoring at least 70points under Bennett.

3. Long Beach State is 3-0 for the first timesince 1993.

PREDICTION: Virginia 74, Long Beach State 65