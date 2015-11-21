FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 6 Virginia 87, Long Beach State 52
November 21, 2015 / 2:39 AM / 2 years ago

No. 6 Virginia 87, Long Beach State 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sixth-ranked Virginia advanced to the championship game of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic with a dominating 87-52 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (3-1) moves on to face in-state foe George Mason in Sunday’s championship game. The Patriots defeated Virginia the last time the two teams met in 2012.

Sophomore guard Marial Shayok, who was getting his second-straight start, led four Cavaliers in double figures as he dropped in a career-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Virginia shot 60 percent in the second half and 56 percent for the game as they outscored the 49ers 34-10 in the paint.

Junior guard London Perrantes netted 15 points and made three of his six 3-point attempts. The Cavaliers knocked down a season-high 13 triples, including four to account for all guard Devon Hall’s points.

Virginia finished the first half on a 37-15 run to take a 41-23 lead.

Long Beach State (3-1) was led by Maryland transfer Nick Faust, who scored 13 points but was only 4 of 10 from the field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
