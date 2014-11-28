Preview: Long Beach State vs. Washington

Washington was hardly tested in Thursday’s 78-56 victory over San Jose State, but that could change Friday when the Huskies face Long Beach State in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif. The game features two teams with outstanding backcourts in Washington’s Andrew Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss, and Long Beach State’s Mike Caffey and Tyler Lamb. Williams-Goss averages 13.5 points for the Huskies, who have outscored their first four opponents by an average of 15.5 points.

Long Beach State opened the tournament with a 73-55 victory over Western Michigan after outscoring the Broncos 27-4 in the final eight minutes. Caffey collected 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the 49ers, who bounced back from Sunday’s 14-point loss to UCLA by forcing 22 turnovers. The victory marked a step forward defensively for Long Beach State, which allowed an average of 96 points in losses at BYU and Xavier earlier this month.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (3-3): The 49ers’ offense relies heavily on the duo of Caffey and Lamb, but forwards David Samuels and Temidayo Yussuf will be the keys to success against the Huskies’ imposing front line. Yussuf, a 6-7 freshman, made his first career start against Western Michigan and recorded six points and seven rebounds in a season-high 23 minutes. “I thought Yussuf and Samuels were the difference (on Thursday),” coach Dan Monson told reporters. “They gave us a presence inside that was vital for us to have success.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-0): Center Robert Upshaw is very much a work in progress, but the 7-foot sophomore is already making a huge impact near the basket. Upshaw, a transfer from Fresno State who sat out last season, blocked seven shots for the third time this season in Thursday’s victory and displayed a promising offensive game with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The Huskies also received a spark from freshman guard Donaven Dorsey, who made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points.

TIP-INS

1. Washington F Shawn Kemp Jr. has opened the season by scoring in double figures in four straight games.

2. Monson has 121 wins at Long Beach State and will pass Jerry Tarkanian for the most in school history with his next victory.

3. Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar is 4-0 all-time against the 49ers.

PREDICTION: Washington 71, Long Beach State 65