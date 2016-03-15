Preview: Long Beach State at Washington

Washington had designs on reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 but a late-season swoon shut the door on that opportunity. Instead, the third-seeded Huskies are part of the NIT and will host sixth-seeded Long Beach State on Tuesday as they attempt to recover from a deep slide.

Washington of the Pac-12 was just 3-7 over its last 10 games and senior guard Andrew Andrews is taking solace that the team exceeded the expectations of outsiders. “To look at this season as a failure would be kind of dumb on our part,” Andrews told reporters. “So you just take everything and learn from it. We had an incredible season.” The 49ers have won 11 of their past 13 games but one of those defeats was in the Big West tournament title game against Hawaii. Long Beach State has won 20 games for the first time since the 2011-12 NCAA Tournament team went 25-9.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (20-14): The 49ers aren’t shy about jacking up 3-pointers and set a school record by making 279. Senior guard Nick Faust has made a team-high 82 and also leads the squad in scoring (17.1), rebounding (6.1) and steals (49). Sophomore point guard Justin Bibbins averages 11.8 points and a team-best five assists while junior swingman Travis Hammonds averages 10 points per game for a team that went 0-3 against Pac-12 teams this season - road losses to UCLA, Arizona and Oregon.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (18-14): Andrews leads the Huskies with a 20.9 scoring average and he put on a show in the team’s last home game on March 2 when he scored 47 points, second in school history behind Bob Houbregs (49 in 1953). Two solid freshmen, guard Dejounte Murray (15.6) and forward Marquese Chriss (13.2), have played well but Washington will be counting on another strong effort from Andrews against the 49ers. “We’re excited to continue to play more games and get more practices, and our lone senior, Andrew Andrews, gets to extend his career a little longer,” coach Lorenzo Romar said in a statement. “Long Beach State is a quality team and they were probably 20 or 30 seconds away from being an NCAA tournament team themselves. They’re very good.”

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won all four previous meetings, including an 80-70 victory in the Wooden Classic during the 2014-15 campaign.

2. Faust scored in double digits in 32 of the 49ers’ 34 games.

3. Andrews has scored 30 or more points on seven occasions this season.

PREDICTION: Washington 77, Long Beach State 74