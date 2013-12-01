Washington 92, Long Beach State 89 (2OT): Mike Anderson had a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds as the Huskies outlasted the visiting 49ers in double overtime.

Perris Blackwell notched 18 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Andrews came up with 18 points and eight boards for the Huskies (4-3). C.J. Wilcox added 15 and Nigel Williams-Goss and Darin Johnson scored 10 each in the win.

Dan Jennings had a season-high 22 points and Mike Caffey recorded 28 points and nine rebounds, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second overtime. A.J. Spencer had 12 points and eight boards and David Samuels had 11 and eight as the 49ers (1-7) lost their seventh straight game.

Jennings scored 10 of the first 14 points of the second half as the 49ers went up 51-49 at the 15:15 mark, and a 3-pointer by Caffey pushed it to seven with less than nine minutes to go. The Huskies whittled away at the lead until two free throws by Blackwell put them ahead 77-76 with 58 seconds left, but Caffey made a layup before Williams-Goss hit 1-of-2 free throws to force overtime.

In the extra session, Blackwell made a layup and Samuels hit a pair of three throws before the Huskies scored five straight points on a free throw by Anderson and buckets by Andrews and Johnson. Caffey responded with the final five points to force a second overtime, where Blackwell had a three-point play and Wilcox a jumper that provided the difference.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Huskies shot nine more free throws than the 49ers in the first half, making 11-of-12. ... Long Beach State was 17-of-29 from the field in the first half. ... The Huskies led 38-37 at intermission.