Washington 80, Long Beach State 70
November 29, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Washington 80, Long Beach State 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 80, Long Beach State 70: Nigel Williams-Goss had 21 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds as the Huskies rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to advance to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif.

Mike Anderson scored a season-high 16 points and Robert Upshaw collected 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Washington (5-0), which will face UTEP in Sunday’s title game. Shawn Kemp Jr., who came in averaging a team-high 14.5 points, battled foul trouble and finished with two points and two rebounds.

Mike Caffey registered 18 points and six assists for Long Beach State (3-4), which faces Xavier in Sunday’s third-place game. Freshmen Temidayo Yussuf and Deontae North scored 16 points apiece for the 49ers, who were held to one field goal in the final five minutes.

Yussuf was 4-of-4 from the field in the first half and Long Beach State led 39-38 at the break after the teams combined to make 11 3-pointers. Caffey scored five straight to extend the 49ers lead to 54-45 with just under 14 minutes left before the Huskies switched to a 2-3 zone and responded with a 13-3 run.

Long Beach State led 65-62 with just over five minutes left before Washington took control with seven straight points. Andrews finished just 3-of-11 from the field, but his back-to-back 3-pointers gave Washington a 72-65 lead with 1:23 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yussuf fouled out with 3:59 left and the 49ers holding a 65-64 advantage. … Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar improved to 5-0 all-time against the 49ers. … Long Beach State lost 97-74 at Xavier on Nov. 18.

