Washington 107, Long Beach State 102

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 30 points and nine rebounds to help Washington post a high-octane 107-102 victory over Long Beach State on Tuesday in the first round of the NIT at Seattle.

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss added 27 points and 11 rebounds for the third-seeded Huskies (19-14). Senior guard Andrew Andrews scored eight of his 25 points in the final 36.7 seconds, including the go-ahead free throws, as Washington recovered from a 14-point first-half deficit.

Senior guard Nick Faust scored 26 points and sophomore point guard Justin Bibbins added 17 for the sixth-seeded 49ers (20-15). Senior guard A.J. Spencer scored 16 points, sophomore forward Roschon Prince added 13 and junior forward Travis Hammonds had 12.

Faust missed a tying 3-point attempt from the left corner with 10 seconds left as Long Beach State dropped to 0-5 all-time against the Huskies.

Washington will play at second-seeded San Diego State in the second round next Monday.

The Huskies trailed by 10 points early in the second half before finally catching Long Beach State at 72 on freshman forward Noah Dickerson’s basket with 12:14 left. Washington took its first lead of the game at 77-74 on Chriss’ three-point play with 11:28 remaining and but the 49ers regained the lead when Faust converted a four-point play for a 91-90 edge with 5:15 left.

Hammonds followed with a 3-pointer to give Long Beach State a four-point advantage before the Huskies scored the next five and then the lead rotated back-and-forth three times. Andrews’ two free throws made it 101-100 with 36.7 seconds remaining and he knocked down six more in over the final 20.7 seconds to seal it.

Long Beach State jumped out to a 12-4 lead and remained ahead the entire first half. The 49ers held a 14-point lead after a basket by Bibbins with 4:18 remaining before the Huskies closed with a 13-4 run to trail 51-46 at the break.