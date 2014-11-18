Preview: Long Beach State at Xavier

Xavier has made a habit of defending home court and looks to maintain that trend when it continues a season-opening four-game homestand against Long Beach State on Tuesday. The Musketeers, who went 15-2 at the Cintas Center last season, are 189-27 all-time at the arena after a 93-60 rout of Northern Arizona in the season opener Friday. That victory extended Xavier’s winning streak in openers to 25 in a row, including 24 straight at home.

Center Matt Stainbrook, a first-team preseason selection in the Big East, had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting in just 19 minutes, leading the charge as the Musketeers shot 66.7 percent from the floor. “It felt really good. It felt like we kind of hit it in stride,” Stainbrook - who also had a game-high nine rebounds - told the Cincinnati Enquirer. Long Beach State, picked by the media to finish third in the Big West, lost a tight one at BYU to begin the year Friday before bouncing back with a 74-64 victory over Division II foe San Francisco State the following night.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-1): The 49ers are led by first-team selection Mike Caffey, a senior who needs six points to move into 14th place on the school’s all-time scoring list. The point guard has been solid out of the gate, averaging 19.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting while registering 11 assists and eight steals through two games. Tyler Lamb, who averaged 15.4 points last season, is the other half of an outstanding backcourt and is expected to return from a suspension to make his season debut Tuesday.

ABOUT XAVIER (1-0): While Stainbrook looked ready for a big season underneath, the Musketeers saw plenty of positives elsewhere against Northern Arizona, most notably in the play of forwards Jalen Reynolds and Trevon Bluiett. Reynolds, who showed promise as well as some inconsistency last season as a freshman, hit all five of his shots in the first half en route to 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Bluiett, one of several newcomers on coach Chris Mack’s roster, followed up an impressive summer with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 25-minute debut.

TIP-INS

1. Stainbrook hit a 3-pointer in the opener after making only three last season.

2. Caffey scored 14 points as a freshman when the 49ers topped the Musketeers in the 2011 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, the only prior meeting between the schools.

3. Xavier G Myles Davis hit all three of his 3-point tries in the opener after ranking second on the team with 41 3-pointers last season as a freshman.

PREDICTION: Xavier 76, Long Beach State 67