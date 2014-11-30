Preview: Long Beach State vs. Xavier

Long Beach State looks to avenge a 23-point loss to Xavier earlier this month when the teams meet in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim on Sunday. Both squads opened with impressive first-round wins before Xavier fell 77-73 to UTEP and Long Beach State lost by 10 to Washington. Musketeers’ freshman forward Trevon Bluiett, averaging a team-high 17.2 points, scored 20 on 7-of-12 shooting in a 97-74 win over the visiting 49ers on Nov. 18.

Xavier led by five at the break against UTEP before struggling against Miners big man Vince Hunter in the second half. The Musketeers, who shot 53 percent from the field in their first meeting with Long Beach State, boast a balanced attack as nine players are averaging at least 15.2 minutes. The 49ers are known for their star backcourt of Mike Caffey and Tyler Lamb, but freshman forward Temidayo Yussuf appears ready to make an impact after scoring 16 points against Washington.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (3-4): Yussuf came off the bench in the 49ers’ first three games, but he likely has earned a permanent spot in the starting lineup after collecting a total of 13 rebounds in the last two contests. Lamb, who averaged 15.4 points last season, has begun the campaign in a mini-slump, shooting 37.2 percent from the field - including 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Caffey was slowed by a groin injury in the second half against Washington, but the 49ers will need their star point guard at full strength for Sunday’s contest.

ABOUT XAVIER (5-1): The Musketeers looked like a ranked team until Friday’s second half, when they were outrebounded by the Miners 21-14. “I think a lot of people have been saying some great things about our team, but until we can find the toughness on the other end, we’ll come up on the short end of the stick in those type of games,” coach Chris Mack told reporters. Center Matt Stainbrook averages 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Musketeers, who are scoring 85.8 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. With a victory over Xavier, coach Dan Monson will pass Jerry Tarkanian for most career wins at Long Beach State with 123.

2. Xavier G Remy Abell scored 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the Musketeers’ earlier win over the 49ers.

3. The Muskateers rank sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 54.1.

PREDICTION: Xavier 79, Long Beach State 66