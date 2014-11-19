Xavier 97, Long Beach State 74: Freshman Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as the host Musketeers topped the 49ers.

J.P. Macura poured in 17 points off the bench and Myles Davis had 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Xavier (2-0), which made 13 3-pointers and shot 53 percent overall. Remy Abell had a career-high 13 points and Dee Davis dished out nine assists for the Musketeers.

Mike Caffey led Long Beach State (1-2) with 20 points. Tyler Lamb returned from a two-game suspension to chip in 17 for the 49ers, who shot 54.7 percent but had 15 turnovers, compared to seven for Xavier.

Dee Davis and Bluiett hit 3-pointers on the first two possessions of the game and Abell’s layup moments later gave Xavier a 12-3 lead out of the gate. Long Beach State rallied to tie it midway through the first half but Myles Davis had a three-point play and two 3-pointers in less than a minute of action to highlight an 18-4 burst as the Musketeers claimed a 51-38 halftime lead.

Caffey’s 3 early in the second half pulled the 49ers within eight before Bluiett ignited a 9-2 spurt to push the margin back into double digits. Caffey hit two free throws with 11 minutes left as Long Beach State cut its deficit to 71-62 but the hosts controlled matters from there, finishing with their largest lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The contest was a non-bracketed game as part of the DirectTV Wooden Classic and there is a chance the teams could meet again in the bracketed portion of the event later this month. ... Xavier C Matt Stainbrook (11 points) was 4-of-5 from the floor and is 11-of-13 through two games. ... 49ers F Jack Williams recorded seven points, seven rebounds and two steals in a reserve role.