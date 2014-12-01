(Updated: CHANGES “12 of its first 16” to “18 of its first 21” and “10 of first 15” to “11 of 18” to in graph 4 CHANGES rebounding edge in third note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Long Beach State 73, Xavier 70: Mike Caffey made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points as the 49ers avenged an earlier loss to the Musketeers in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim.

Tyler Lamb poured in 16 points while Temidayo Yussuf made six of his seven shots and scored 15 for Long Beach State (4-4), which recorded its first-ever win over a Big East opponent when Myles Davis missed a shot from half-court at the buzzer. Branford Jones scored 13 points and David Samuels grabbed eight rebounds as the 49ers bounced back from Friday’s 10-point loss to Washington.

Matt Stainbrook collected 19 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (5-2), which defeated San Diego before losing by four to UTEP in Friday’s semifinal. Davis scored 10 points, Trevon Bluiett had nine points and eight rebounds while James Farr registered eight points and 11 boards.

Long Beach State missed 18 of its first 21 shots, but the 49ers closed the first half on a 9-2 run and pulled within 28-25 at the break. Caffey began the second half by scoring 11 of Long Beach State’s first 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

The 49ers, who lost 97-74 at Xavier on Nov. 18, fell behind 61-60 with 3:58 left when Stainbrook’s basket capped a 7-0 run. Jones answered with one of his three 3-pointers to spark a decisive 11-2 run and the 49ers withstood a late charge by the Musketeers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Long Beach State coach Dan Monson passed Jerry Tarkanian for most career wins at the school with 123. … Xavier, which made a season-high 13 3-pointers in its first meeting against Long Beach State, was 2-of-16 beyond the arc in the rematch. … The Musketeers lost despite holding a 45-38 rebounding edge.