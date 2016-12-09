Preview: Longwood at Creighton

Maurice Watson Jr. has spent the bulk of this year making his teammates look good as Creighton continues one of its best starts in school history, but it was his time to shine in the Bluejays' most recent double-digit victory. The preseason All-Big East selection looks to lead No. 10 Creighton to its first 10-0 start since opening the 2003-04 campaign with 12 straight wins Friday when it hosts Longwood.

Watson, who led the Bluejays in scoring last year, has taken a backseat offensively this year and ranks second in the country with 8.9 assists per game as newcomers such as Kansas State transfer Marcus Foster and freshman Justin Patton have taken on more of the scoring load. The senior point guard put his well-rounded game on display in Wednesday's 77-62 win at Nebraska, scoring 15 of his season-high 25 points in the second half to break open a one-point game at halftime. "The reality of it is, Maurice is one of the best point guards in the country. He can control a game. He's controlled games this year where he's scored eight points, and he's controlled games where he's scored 25 like tonight. He impacts the game in so many ways," coach Greg McDermott said. Creighton is unlikely to need much scoring from Watson on Friday, however, as the Lancers only wins this season are against Division II foe Salem International and winless Dartmouth. They dropped a 71-59 decision at home to previously winless James Madison last Saturday.

ABOUT LONGWOOD (2-4): Leading scorers Darrion Allen (15.7 points), Khris Lane (15.5) and Isaiah Walton (13.3) each average over 30 minutes and comprise the top scoring trio in the Big South, accounting for 63.2 percent of the team's scoring. Lane is one of only two players in the conference to rank among the league's top 10 in scoring (sixth), rebounding (8.3, third), field-goal percentage (52.8, third) and blocks (1.3, fourth), while Allen has scored at least 10 points and hit multiple 3-pointers in every game. Lane, a 6-6, 245-pound forward, also ranks fifth in the Big South in 3-point percentage (47.4), while Walton ranks second in free-throw percentage (90.9).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-0): McDermott has talked repeatedly about his team's up-tempo pace wearing out opponents in the second half - the Bluejays rank ninth in Division I in scoring offense (89.2) even after Wednesday's season-low point total - and, to that end, Creighton has outscored its foes by 78 points after the break over the last five games (as opposed to owning a plus-nine margin at halftime). Foster (team-high 18 points per game) was limited to seven against Nebraska, marking the first time he scored fewer than 15 this season. Patton, who leads the team in rebounding (6.7) and blocks (1.2), also ranks third in the country in field-goal percentage (80.3).

TIP-INS

1. McDermott on Wednesday became only the third coach in school history to reach the 150-win mark at Creighton, joining Dana Altman (327) and Arthur A. Schabinger (165).

2. After his 4-for-4 effort versus the Cornhuskers, Patton is 26-for-29 from the field over his last four outings.

3. Creighton F Cole Huff (1,012) surpassed 1,000 career points with 13 against Nebraska. In doing so, he gave the Bluejays three 1,000-point scorers at the same time for the first time in school history, along with Watson (1,413) and Foster (1,037).

PREDICTION: Creighton 105, Longwood 65