Preview: Longwood at Iowa

Iowa’s offense is trying to find a rhythm heading into Saturday’s game against visiting Longwood. The Hawkeyes have yielded just 59.8 points per game, but there needs to be more consistency on offense, where the team is averaging 73.2 points. For example, Mike Gesell and Jarrod Uthoff each scored 15 points against Pepperdine then both failed score against Northern Illinois and combined for a frigid 0-for-10 from the field.

“Our offense was still not where we want it to be,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “So it was absolutely critical that our defense be exactly that. We didn’t go for shot fakes. Other than the 23 offensive rebounds, we really played well defensively.” One player who has been reliable is leading scorer Aaron White, who is averaging a career-best 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent. Meanwhile, Longwood has dropped its last three to Youngstown State, Eastern Michigan and George Washington.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, MC22 (Iowa), Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT LONGWOOD (2-4): Lotanna Nwogbo is the leading scorer (16.3) and rebounder (8.3) and is coming off an outstanding 25-point, 13-rebound performance against George Washington while shooting a sizzling 10-for-11 from the floor. But the rest of Longwood’s offense has been proven it can be contained as Quincy Taylor shot just 3-of-12 and Ryan Badowski was 2-of-6 from 3-point range against the Colonials. The Lancers have lost their last three games by an average margin of 22 points.

ABOUT IOWA (4-2): Although he didn’t shoot well, Gesell did have five assists to one turnover against Northern Illinois while Uthoff was also effective in other areas with six rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists. Still, McCaffery wants the game played in the 80s where the Hawkeyes are 36-6 over the last five seasons. The defense has allowed 70 or more points once this season in a 71-57 loss to Texas on Nov. 20.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa C Gabe Olaseni, whose father passed away on Wednesday before the Northern Illinois game, is expected to play.

2. Hawkeyes G Anthony Clemmons, who scored in double figures once last season, has reached double figures three times this season.

3. Longwood last played at home against Averett and will next host an opponent on Dec. 3 against Dartmouth.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Longwood 49