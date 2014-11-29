(Updated: ADDS Longwood record, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Iowa run, first sentence, fifth graph.)

Iowa 77, Longwood 44: Aaron White had 19 points and five rebounds and Jarrod Uthoff added 11 points and six boards as the Hawkeyes had an easy time with the visiting Lancers.

Iowa takes a three-game winning streak into its next game at North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. White shot 8-for-12 overall and 3-of-4 from 3-point range while Gabriel Olaseni contributed 10 points, six boards and five blocks for the Hawkeyes (5-2), who pulled away from the Lancers late in the first half.

The Lancers (2-5) were paced by Shaquille Johnson with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Quincy Taylor who added 10 points. Lotanna Nwogbo scored eight points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Longwood, which dropped its fourth consecutive game.

The Hawkeyes led 37-22 at the half and didn’t let up at the start of the second by going on a 7-0 run. White started with a jumper, then Uthoff connected on a 3 before an Adam Woodbury layup stretched the lead to 44-22.

Iowa led 20-16 when Trey Dickerson triggered a 15-2 spurt with a layup. Uthoff scored eight points during the run that was eventually halted by a Johnson dunk.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa forced 11 turnovers in the first half. … Longwood assistant coach Craig Carter served as an assistant under Iowa’s Fran McCaffery at Siena. … The Hawkeyes took 30 3-pointers but drained only nine (30 percent).