Preview: Longwood at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, which rallied to defeat Minnesota, 62-60, in a neutral court game in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, will try to snap a rare two-game non-conference home losing streak when its hosts Longwood on Tuesday night. Before the hard-fought win at the Sanford Pentagon, the Cowboys dropped consecutive home contests to Tulsa (66-56) and Missouri State (64-63), the first time since the 1985-86 season the Cowboys lost back-to-back non-conference home games.

The victory over the Golden Gophers, which came a couple of days after it was reported that Oklahoma State head coach Travis Ford had been ejected from his son’s high school game for yelling at an official, provided a sense of relief for the Cowboys who definitely miss all-Big 12 honorable mention guard Phil Forte, out since a Nov. 19 win over Towson with a torn ligament in his left elbow. Ford hasn’t give a timetable for the return of Forte. “It’s been a rough week in a lot of ways,” Ford told The Oklahoman. “I‘m proud of our team for how they responded. This was a road win. It was all Minnesota. I think I saw four or five shirts of orange.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LONGWOOD (3-7): The Lancers, who joined Division I in 2012-13, bring a three-game losing streak with them to Stillwater after falling at Richmond, 77-59, on Saturday. That contest marked the return of high-flying guard Shaq Johnson who had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his 2015-16 debut after being suspended following his October arrest on a misdemeanor marijuana charge. Five Lancers average in double figures, led by sophomore guard Kanayo Obi-Rapu (15.4), who has connected on 34-of-68 3-pointers, and senior forward Lotanna Nwogbo (14.5).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (6-3): The Cowboys got a big boost with the return of senior swingman Tavarius Shine, who dislocated his shoulder in the first half of the season-opening win over UT Martin, and had six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 31 minutes against the Gophers. “He brings us a presence of rebounding; he can make shots,” Ford said. “I still say he was 60 to 65 percent of what he’s capable of, but he gave us the effort.” Forte was averaging a team-best 13.3 points before his injury while senior forward Chris Olivier (11.9) and senior guard Jeff Newberry (11.8) also average in double figures.

1. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 and ranks 11th nationally in free throw shooting percentage (77.2).

2. Newberry, who has made 17 straight free throws, is the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the league’s top 15 in rebounding (5.9 per game), steals (1.4) and blocks (0.8).

3. Longwood is making it first-ever appearance on an ESPN network.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 75, Longwood 66