Oklahoma State 73, Longwood 55

Oklahoma State started strong, slumped, then finished strong Tuesday night, rolling past Longwood 73-55 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (7-3) led by 19 early, saw their margin cut to two in the second half, then surged again late to win easily.

Related Coverage Preview: Longwood at Oklahoma State

Forward Leyton Hammonds scored a career-high 22 points to lead Oklahoma State, which had lost two straight at home before Tuesday. Guard Joe Burton struck for six points on two 3-pointers during a key stretch to get the Cowboys going again in the second half.

Longwood guard Leron Fisher scored a game-high 18 points as the Lancers (3-8) lost their fourth straight.

In a game delayed 42 minutes by a power outage, the teams alternated dominant runs. The Cowboys, however, had two runs to Longwood’s one.

The Cowboys settled for nothing less than three points on their first six baskets. That span included five of their six made 3-pointers in the first half, plus a conventional three-point play.

The hot shooting contributed to a 15-0 Oklahoma State lead, ignited by Hammonds hitting three straight from beyond the arc for a quick 9-0 start.

Still, the Lancers found some fight.

Longwood outscored the Cowboys 22-15 over the final 11:03 of the half, cutting what was once a 19-point Oklahoma State advantage to 37-25 at the half. The Lancers then scored the first 10 points of the second half, getting within 37-35, before the Cowboys pulled away.