Preview: Longwood at Penn State

Penn State looks to win its thirdstraight when it hosts Longwood on Sunday afternoon in the opening roundof the Barclays Center Classic. The Nittany Lions have had no troublescoring, averaging 79 points, but they’ve also given up a lot ofpoints, with three of their first four opponents hitting the 70-pointplateau. The Lancers are coming off a home loss to Brown on Fridaynight, snapping a two-game winning streak.

Penn State has four playersaveraging in double figures, led by Tim Frazier (20.5 ppg) and D.J.Newbill (17.5). The Lions’ balance was on full display in their lastouting, against La Salle on Tuesday, when all five starters hitdouble figures. Longwood, on the other hand, relies on Tristan Carey(20.3 ppg) as their primary offensive threat, with the senior guardattempting more than twice as many field goals as any other Lancersplayer.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT LONGWOOD (2-2): Careydefinitely draws the attention of opposing defenses, which will onlycontinue as he continues to put up points in bunches. With 14 ofCarey’s 29 field goals coming from beyond the 3-point arc, he‘llcertainly have plenty of chances to stretch the defense and find openteammates for baskets. Through four games, Carey has just threeassists, though, so coach Jayson Gee may work on prodding his scoringstar towards looking for teammates a little more.

ABOUT PENN STATE (3-1):Stretching the defense is usually the job of guards and wings withtheir shooting ability, but the Nittany Lions have a threat from thearc in sophomore center Donovon Jack. Jack is coming off acareer-best performance against La Salle in which he scored 18 pointsand hit 4-of-6 3-pointers. “That gives us a lot of options,”Frazier told the Centre Daily Times. “Not a lot of (centers) acrossthe country can step out and make 3s and also post up down low. He‘sa great option we can have.”

TIP-INS

1. The Lions have won twostraight for the first time since winning four in a row lastDecember.

2. Frazier is the only player inthe Big Ten who entered the weekend in the league’s top 10 in scoring (second),assists (7.3 apg, first) and steals (2.0 spg, tied for ninth).

3. This is the first meetingbetween Penn State and Longwood on the hardcourt.

PREDICTION:Penn State 82, Longwood 65