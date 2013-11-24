(Updated: Minor editing.)

Penn State 93, Longwood 67: D.J.Newbill had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead theNittany Lions to a home win over the Lancers.

Brandon Taylor had a game-high25 points for Penn State (4-1), connecting on 5-of-9 3-pointattempts. Ross Travis had 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Lions hada 36-24 advantage on the boards.

Isaac Belton had a team-high 17points while Jeylani Dublin added 16 for Longwood (2-3). TristanCarey had 13 points for the Lancers.

Penn State scored the firstseven points of the game, but Longwood rallied to take a three-pointlead at the midway point of the first half. The Lions used a 10-2 runto take back the lead, then scored seven of the last eight in thehalf to take a 10-point advantage into the break.

It was still a 10-point gamewith under 15 minutes to play when Penn State went on a 21-5 streakto open up a 26-point advantage. The Lions continued to pour it on,upping their lead to as much as 29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was thefirst game this year that Carey didn’t lead the Lancers in scoring. …Tim Frazier, the Lions’ leading scorer, was held to a season-low ninepoints, while dishing out eight assists. … Penn State improved to6-1 all-time against teams from the Big South Conference.