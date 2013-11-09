Preview: Longwood at South Carolina

South Carolina begins the second season of the Frank Martin era by hosting Big South bottom-feeder Longwood on Saturday. The Gamecocks’ roster is hardly recognizable, as four veterans transferred after last season and Martin brought in seven freshmen to help rebuild the program. The Lancers also are in transition, with first-year coach Jayson Gee taking over a program that returns seven letterwinners, including three starters.

It’s the only regular-season tune-up for the Gamecocks before launching into a challenging non-conference schedule that includes trips to Baylor, Clemson and No. 12 Oklahoma State over the next month. South Carolina played one exhibition, beating South Carolina-Aiken 84-72, while the Lancers are getting their first look at another opponent. South Carolina won the only previous meeting, 88-58 on Jan. 5, 2010.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT LONGWOOD (2012-13: 8-25, 4-12 Big South): The Lancers are picked to finish at the bottom of the Big South’s North Division again as they enter their second season in the league. They return leading scorer Tristan Carey (15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) along with forward Jeylani Dublin (10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds) and guard David Robinson (8.8 points). Freshman Damarion Geter, a 6-7 swingman out of Dayton, Ohio, leads a list of eight newcomers and has played his way into the projected starting lineup.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2012-13: 14-18, 4-8 SEC): The Gamecocks are expected to start two sophomores and three freshmen with small forward Michael Carrera (9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds in 2012-13) and big man Laimonas Chatkevicius (4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds) as the only returners projected to be in the lineup. Senior guard Brenton Williams, the team’s top returning scorer at 11 points per game, is expected to come off the bench and ranks fourth in school history with a 39.5 3-point percentage. The Gamecocks are likely to start an all-freshman backcourt in the opener, with Canadian point guard Duane Notice and four-star prospect Sindarius Thornwell out of Oak Hill Academy getting the nod.

TIP-INS

1. The Gamecocks have won 12 straight season openers, and Martin is 6-0 all-time in season debuts.

2. Two South Carolina freshmen have famous basketball fathers - 6-6 forward Reggie Theus Jr. is the son of former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, and 6-4 guard Justin McKie is the son of B.J. McKie, the school’s all-time leading scorer.

3. South Carolina senior G Bruce Ellington will not join the team until the conclusion of the Gamecocks’ football season, and junior G Tyrone Johnson, a Villanova transfer, won’t be eligible until the second semester.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 87, Longwood 68