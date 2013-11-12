Preview: Longwood at Texas Christian

Texas Christian looks for its first win of the season when it welcomes Longwood to town on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs blew a second-half lead and fell 69-61 to Southern Methodist in their opening game of the new campaign. TCU coach Trent Johnson rued his team’s mistakes and admitted it was a tough loss to swallow. “I thought we had a lot of opportunities late, had some ill-advised turnovers,” he said.

Longwood comes into the contest off an 82-44 setback to South Carolina in Jayson Gee’s debut as coach. The Lancers did themselves no favors by shooting 23 percent from the field. Gee was disappointed but vowed his team would bounce back with a better showing. “We’ll go back at it at practice and get a gameplan ready and find a way to get some things done in Texas,” he said.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSSW

ABOUT LONGWOOD (0-1): Tristan Carey, who was named to the preseason All-Big South second team, led the way for the Lancers with 12 points against South Carolina. Freshman Isaac Belton had a game-high three steals to go along with five points in his first collegiate game. Longwood struggled shooting the ball, going 4-of-22 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (0-1): Freshman center Karviar Shepherd, rated the No. 46 prospect by Rivals, scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in his highly anticipated debut. Fellow highly touted freshman Brandon Parrish scored a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers. TCU started three freshmen who accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring against SMU.

TIP-INS

1. Eleven of the 16 players on TCU’s roster are from the state of Texas.

2. Kyan Anderson has made at least one 3-pointer in 11 straight games.

3. Longwood is set to play nine of its 15 non-conference games on the road.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 72, Longwood 52