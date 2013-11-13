FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Longwood 82, Texas Christian 79
November 13, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Longwood 82, Texas Christian 79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES time in lede to 1.7 seconds; minor edits in graf 3.)

Longwood 82, Texas Christian 79: Tristan Carey scored 31 points and Lucas Woodhouse hit the game winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left — his only field goal of the game — as the Lancers stunned the host Horned Frogs.

Carey, a preseason All-Big South Second Team selection, went 10-of-19 from the field for Longwood (1-1). Karl Ziegler added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers, who shot 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Kyan Anderson scored a team-high 17 points while Jarvis Ray chipped in with 15 for TCU (0-2). Michael Williams provided a spark with 11 points off the bench but the Horned Frogs lost their first home opener since 2008-09.

Longwood opened the game on a 12-2 run keyed by eight Carey points before TCU cut the deficit to 19-15 midway through the first half. The Lancers extended their lead to 10 following Carey’s 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining and took a 40-27 advantage into the break.

The Horned Frogs charged out of the gate and used a 13-0 spurt to pull even after Anderson’s layup 3:38 into the second half. TCU took its first lead following Williams’ 3-pointer with 8:43 left, and after a seesaw battle Woodhouse hit the winning 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU missed its first five attempts and finished shooting 29.2 percent from the field in the first half. … Brandon Parrish scored 13 points, including 3 3-pointers in his second collegiate game for the Horned Frogs. … Carey scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half for Longwood.

