Alabama coasts past LSU

Riley Norris led a first-half assault of 3-point shooting as Alabama rolled past LSU 90-72 in an SEC game on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (16-10, 9-5 in the SEC), play host to Georgia on Thursday. The Tigers (9-17, 1-13), who lost their 13th consecutive game, play host to Auburn on Tuesday.

Norris scored 17 points and made 4-of-8 3-point shots, including three in a row as Alabama took control early in the first half.

Ar'Mond Davis added 15 points off the bench and Braxton Key, Jimmie Taylor and Bola Olaniyan each scored 11 for the Crimson Tide.

Antonio Blakeney led LSU with 28 points, Duop Reath scored 12, Brandon Sampson had 11 and Wayde Sims added 10.

The Crimson Tide bench outscored the Tigers' bench 34-14.

Alabama led by 19 points at halftime and Key's jumper and Donta Hall's dunk pushed the lead to 55-32 just 40 seconds into the second half.

The Crimson Tide increased the lead to as many as 26 points before LSU cut it to 18 with eight minutes left, but that was the closest the Tigers would get.

Alabama led 10-9 before making a barrage of 3-pointers. Key made one, Norris made three and Davis made two as the Crimson Tide extended the lead to 33-17.

Davis' second 3-pointer ended a 17-4 run and made Alabama 7 of 12 on 3-pointers.

LSU twice cut the deficit to nine before the Crimson Tide rebuilt it to 15.

Davis made two free throws with four seconds left as Alabama took its biggest lead of the half at 51-32 heading into halftime.

The Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 53-33 in the second half of their 81-66 victory Jan. 14 in Baton Rouge, La., so that gave them a combined 104-65 scoring edge in two halves against LSU.