Arkansas hands LSU fifth straight setback

Moses Kingsley scored 24 points as Arkansas tied its season high for points in a 99-86 SEC victory against LSU on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Kinsley was one of four starters to score at least 14 points for the Razorbacks (15-4, 4-3), who won their third straight heading into a game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Anton Beard scored 16, Daryl Mason had 15 and Jaylen Barford had 14 as did Dusty Hannahs off the bench.

The Tigers (9-9, 1-6) lost their fifth straight, a streak during which they have allowed an average of 89 points per game. They host No. 19 Florida on Wednesday.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 22 points, Duop Reath scored 17, Brandon Sampson had 15 and Antonio Blakeney 14.

The Razorbacks led by 10 points at halftime and scored the first six points of the second half to take a 53-37 lead.

Blakeney and Sampson each made a 3-pointer as the Tigers closed within 72-62 midway through the second half.

The closest LSU got was nine points before Kingsley scored four points as Arkansas increased the lead to 87-70 with 5:35 left.

The Tigers chipped away and Wayde Sims' dunk got them within 91-85 with three minutes left.

Barford scored three points as Arkansas went ahead 94-86 with two minutes left and LSU did not get any closer.

LSU missed 11 of its first 12 shots as Arkansas took a 15-4 lead.

The Razorbacks led by 11 four times before Mays scored seven points to help the Tigers pull within 33-28.

Kingsley scored four points as Arkansas rebuilt the lead to 40-30. The Razorbacks led by 10 on two more occasions, the second being 47-37 at halftime.