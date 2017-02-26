Frazier's last-second free throws lift Georgia over LSU

J.J. Frazier scored a game-high 29 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining, to give Georgia an 82-80 victory over LSU in an SEC game Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The defeat extended the Tigers' losing streak to a school-record 15 games and left them winless since Jan. 4. LSU (9-19, 1-15 SEC), hosts Tennessee in its home finale Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8) host Auburn on Wednesday.

After Frazier gave Georgia the lead, the Bulldogs called timeout. Derek Ogbeide made a steal, was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws to complete the scoring.

Ogbeide and Juwan Parker had 12 points apiece for Georgia.

Antonio Blakeney led the Tigers with 20 points, extending to six his streak of games with at least 20 points. Brandon Sampson and Skylar Mays had 15 points each.

LSU trailed most of the game, but Wayde Sims' tip-in gave the Tigers a 78-77 lead, and Blakeney's basket extended the lead to three before Ogbeide's layup cut the lead to one with 44 seconds left.

The Tigers missed three shots before Georgia got the rebound and called timeout with six seconds left.

Frazier drove the length of the floor and was fouled by Duop Reath.

Blakeney started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer that pulled LSU within 44-40, but William Jackson II made two 3-pointers and E'Torrion Wilridge made one as Georgia took a 55-42 lead.

Four Tigers each made a basket during an 8-0 run before Frazier stopped the run by making a layup.

LSU made another run, getting within 58-57 when Jalyn Patterson converted a 3-point play.

The Bulldogs twice increased the lead to six before the Tigers got within 65-63. LSU finally pulled even at 69 when Blakeney made two free throws with 6:21 left.

Frazier's free throw broke the tie and the Tigers twice got within a point before grabbing their first second-half lead.