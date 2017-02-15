Ole Miss races past LSU in second half

Terence Davis scored 33 points as Ole Miss overcame an 11-point, second-half deficit and ran away from LSU for a 96-76 win Tuesday in a Southeastern Conference game at the Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Deandre Burnett and Sebastian Saiz each scored 15 points, and Cullen Neal had 10 for the Rebels. Ole Miss (16-10, 7-6 SEC) outscored the Tigers 52-29 in the second half.

Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-16, 1-12) with 29 points. Skylar Mays had 19, and Brandon Sampson and Aaron Epps had 11 each.

Ole Miss, which won for the sixth time in eight games, visits Arkansas on Saturday.

LSU lost its 12th consecutive game. The Tigers visit Alabama on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive significant comeback for the Rebels, who trailed Auburn 47-27 at the half before scoring 63 points in the second half to win 90-84 on Saturday.

LSU scored the first eight points of the second half Tuesday to extend its 47-44 halftime lead to 55-44.

Davis scored Ole Miss' first seven points of the half as the Rebels pulled within 57-51.

The Tigers rebuilt the lead to 10 before the Rebels went on an 18-5 run to take 72-69 lead.

Mays' 3-pointer got LSU even before Davis scored the next five points.

From there, the margin continued to grow as LSU went scoreless for the final 4:30.

The points came much easier for the Tigers in the first half. Blakeney scored 12 points as LSU took a 21-17 lead.

The lead changed hands five times after that before Ole Miss took a 33-28 advantage.

Blakeney scored five points and Epps had four during a 17-5 run that gave the Tigers a 45-38 lead. Burnett scored four points as the Rebels cut the deficit to three at halftime.