Texas Tech eases past LSU

Zach Smith scored 25 points and Texas Tech never trailed as it defeated LSU 77-64 as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Aaron Ross added 15 points, Niem Stevenson came off the bench to score 15 and Anthony Livingston had 12 for the Red Raiders (15-6).

Antonio Blakeney led LSU with 23 points. Duop Reath scored 12 and Wayde Sims came off the bench to score 10.

Texas Tech, which entered the game having lost consecutive games for the first time this season, has won its last nine non-conference games overall and 29 straight non-conference home games. Its last non-conference loss at home was a 71-69 defeat against LSU on Dec. 18, 2013.

The Tigers (9-11) have lost nine of 10 games, including their last seven.

Smith made a basket and a 3-pointer as Texas Tech quickly extended its 12-point halftime lead to 46-30. The Red Raiders had a 16-point lead three more times and the Tigers got within 13 three times by the middle of the second half.

Texas Tech took its biggest lead at 70-50 with less than five minutes remaining.

LSU, which allowed No. 25 Florida to make a school-record 19 3-pointers in the Gators’ 106-71 victory Wednesday night, saw Texas Tech make three 3-pointers in jumping to an 11-2 lead before the Tigers switched from a zone to man-to-man defense.

After the switch, the Red Raiders made three more 3-pointers and led 20-12. Texas Tech increased its lead to 30-19 after making 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Reath, Blakeney and Sims combined to score all of LSU’s points as it climbed within nine before Stevenson made the Red Raiders’ 10th 3-pointer (on 15 attempts) to give them a 39-27 halftime lead.

Texas Tech returns to Big 12 play when it visits Texas on Wednesday. LSU hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.