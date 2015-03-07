Hornsby’s buzzer-beating shot lifts LSU over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- LSU junior guard Keith Hornsby said he was just waiting for the right opportunity to make a big shot Saturday.

That big shot came on the final play.

Hornsby nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded to give LSU an 81-78 upset and resume-building victory over No. 18 Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

”I’ve had a few other opportunities like that throughout the year, and the others haven’t gone in,“ Hornsby said. ”One day I texted coach (Johnny Jones and said), ‘One day I‘m going to make this shot for you.’

“Today was the day it happened. I got a great opportunity and nailed it.”

The Tigers, who were playing without star sophomore forward Jordan Mickey, led for 32:02 but trailed by three with 57 seconds left before freshman guard Jalyn Patterson hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to tie it, 78-78.

LSU sophomore forward Jarell Martin blocked Alandise Harris’ jumper with 22.9 seconds left and the Tigers called timeout to set up the final play.

LSU (22-9, 11-7 SEC) ran the clock down before Hornsby’s shot over the outstretched arms of Arkansas junior guard Michael Qualls.

”Hornsby hadn’t made a 3-point shot all night long, but that window of opportunity was there,“ Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ”You have to give them credit: They made the plays and they made the shots when they needed to.

“Our defense, when it needed to be good, it wasn’t as good as it should have been. Let’s give LSU some credit.”

The victory kept LSU in contention for the No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. It also strengthened the Tigers’ chances of getting an at-large bid into the NCAA field if they don’t win the league tournament.

Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) already had secured the league’s No. 2 seed.

The victory was big for the Tigers, who suffered a 78-63 loss to Tennessee at home on Wednesday and were without Mickey, who was averaging 16.6 points per game, because of a sore shoulder.

“I‘m really proud of our basketball team,” Jones said. “These guys came out without one of our primary players who has been making an impact all year on our team. But, having the ability to stick together, believe and trust in each other and pulling off a huge win, we’re certainly excited about the outcome of the day.”

Martin picked up the slack with 27 points and Patterson had 20 for the Tigers, who shot 50 percent.

“We knew one of our primary players and one of the leaders on our team was not going to play,” Martin said. “It was really tough. We played through each other out there with the high-low action and those deals. I stayed to myself and played really aggressive and made plays for my team.”

Arkansas, which shot 42 percent, was 7 of 25 from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Bobby Portis led the Razorbacks with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Qualls added 15 points.

LSU has won five of the last six games against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks trailed by six points at halftime and couldn’t get any closer than three in the second half until an 8-0 run -- capped by a dunk from Qualls with 2:54 remaining -- gave Arkansas a 73-70 lead.

LSU responded with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Tim Quarterman to tie it, 73-73, with 2:36 remaining.

“This is a learning experience,” said Portis, whose team rallied from 11 points down in the second half to avoid an upset at South Carolina on Thursday. “Last game our guys fought back and we got a win. This game we fought back and lost. Things happen. This just makes our team even stronger.”

LSU was just fine without Mickey early, leading 41-35.

The Tigers had no problems with Arkansas’ pressure defense, had 14 early points in transition and used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a 30-18 lead.

A 14-3 Arkansas run pulled the Razorbacks to within 33-32 with 3:14 left in the half, but LSU played the final 2:25 on an 8-2 spurt, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Patterson to maintain the six-point advantage.

Patterson scored 14 points in the first half, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

Portis scored 13 first-half points for Arkansas, which shot 47 percent and was 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

NOTES: Arkansas has secured the most wins since the 1997-98 season and the most SEC victories since the 1994 national championship season. ... LSU is assured of its fourth consecutive winning season, tying for the fourth-longest run of winning seasons in school history. ... Sophomore F Jordan Mickey became the 39th player in LSU history to pull down at least 500 rebounds. ... Razorbacks sophomore F Bobby Portis and junior G Michael Qualls are the top scoring duo in the SEC. ... Arkansas sophomore F Bobby Portis has been named one of 14 finalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and one of 15 Wooden Award finalists.