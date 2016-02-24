Arkansas 85, LSU 65

Junior forward Moses Kingsley scored 21 points and junior guard Dusty Hannahs added 17 and Arkansas withstood the 19th double-double of the season from LSU standout freshman guard Ben Simmons to beat the Tigers 85-65 Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Simmons had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but the Tigers (16-12, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) shot just 35 percent and were outscored 32-0 in bench points in their third consecutive loss and fourth in their past five games. Arkansas (14-14, 7-8) scored 24 points off 13 LSU turnovers and held a 48-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Arkansas led by two at the half and shot 64 percent in the second half to take control.

The Tigers were within 63-54 with 7:38 left in the game, but the Razorbacks closed on a 22-11 run to seal the victory.

Sophomore forward Trey Thompson had 13 and freshman guard Jimmy White and senior guard Anthlon Bell added 12 apiece for the Razorbacks.

Freshman guard Antonio Blakeney added 22 points and sophomore forward Craig Victor II had 11 for LSU.

Behind 12 first-half points from Whitt, Arkansas led by as many as nine in the first half. But Simmons had 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting and six rebounds in the first half and LSU rallied to pull within 34-32 at halftime.

The Razorbacks scored 13 of those points off eight LSU first-half turnovers.