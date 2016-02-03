LSU 80, Auburn 68

LSU freshman forward Ben Simmons flirted with a triple-double and the Tigers stayed hot in conference play with an 80-68 road win over Auburn on Tuesday at Auburn Arena.

Simmons scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out seven assists for LSU (14-8, 7-2 SEC), which bounced back from blowing a double-digit lead in the second half in a loss to No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Auburn guard Bryce Brown came off the bench to score 18 points, and guard Kareem Canty added 14 points for the Tigers (9-12, 3-6 SEC), who have lost three in a row.

Criticized for not being assertive enough offensively in the loss to Oklahoma, Simmons wasted little time getting going against Auburn. He had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, leading LSU to a 38-31 lead at intermission.

The Tigers pulled away in the second half. Forward Aaron Epps’ jumper put LSU up 68-49 with 8:52 play.

LSU forward Craig Victor II added 13 points, and guard Keith Hornsby finished with 10 points for the Tigers, who won their third straight SEC game.