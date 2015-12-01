Charleston 70, LSU 58

Charleston jumped out to a big early lead and held off a Louisiana State charge in the second half to earn a 70-58 nonconference victory Monday in Charleston, S.C.

The Cougars (4-2) led 39-17 at halftime, but the Tigers responded early in the second half to cut into the lead.

LSU (3-3) sliced the margin to 50-40, but guard Cameron Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:37 to play, starting a 7-0 Charleston run. The Tigers didn’t get back within 10 until 3:10 remained.

Guard Jalyn Patterson hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 to play, pulling LSU within 63-56, but the Cougars hit their free throws down the stretch and the Tigers could get no closer.

Charleston guard Canyon Barry finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. Johnson added 13 points, and guard Marquise Pointer had 12.

Forward Ben Simmons led the Tigers with 15 points and 18 rebounds, and guard Tim Quarterman had 14 points, but each finished 4-for-15 from the field.

LSU missed a dozen free throws and went 5-for-23 from 3-point range.