Houston 105, LSU 98 (OT)

Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 11 of his 31 points in overtime, helping Houston beat visiting LSU 105-98 in overtime Sunday at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

Gray hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all nine free throws to produce a career-high point total for Houston (6-1). Cougars cunior center Danrad Knowles had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Senior guard Keith Hornsby, who missed the first seven games with a sports hernia injury, scored a career-high 32 points in his season debut for LSU (4-4). Junior guard Tim Quarterman added 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

LSU went up 22-18 with 10:28 to play in the opening half and led 33-30 after Quarterman scored. Houston responded with a 15-1 run and took a 45-36 lead into the break.

The Tigers battled back to take a 52-51 lead on a 3-pointer by Hornsby with 15:22 remaining. The Cougars briefly regained control and took a 66-59 lead with 10:01 to play, but the Tigers rallied again to take a 72-70 lead. Gray sank three jumpers in the final 2:51 to give Houston an 84-81 lead, but a 3-pointer by Hornsby with six seconds to go sent the game into overtime.