Houston 105, LSU 98 (OT)
December 14, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Houston 105, LSU 98 (OT)

Houston 105, LSU 98 (OT)

Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 11 of his 31 points in overtime, helping Houston beat visiting LSU 105-98 in overtime Sunday at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

Gray hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all nine free throws to produce a career-high point total for Houston (6-1). Cougars cunior center Danrad Knowles had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Senior guard Keith Hornsby, who missed the first seven games with a sports hernia injury, scored a career-high 32 points in his season debut for LSU (4-4). Junior guard Tim Quarterman added 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

LSU went up 22-18 with 10:28 to play in the opening half and led 33-30 after Quarterman scored. Houston responded with a 15-1 run and took a 45-36 lead into the break.

The Tigers battled back to take a 52-51 lead on a 3-pointer by Hornsby with 15:22 remaining. The Cougars briefly regained control and took a 66-59 lead with 10:01 to play, but the Tigers rallied again to take a 72-70 lead. Gray sank three jumpers in the final 2:51 to give Houston an 84-81 lead, but a 3-pointer by Hornsby with six seconds to go sent the game into overtime.

