Marquette 81, No. 22 LSU 80

Freshman Ben Simmons had a monster game, but it was the shot he didn’t take that made the difference in No. 22 LSU’s 81-80 loss to Marquette in the semifinals of the FanDuel Legends Classic on Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Simmons had given LSU its first lead of the game with 21.5 seconds to go, driving the lane to put the Tigers (3-1) up 80-79. But LSU’s Josh Gray fouled Marquette’s Jajuan Johnson, who hit both free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

LSU brought the ball down the court quickly, but Simmons passed up a chance to attempt the winning shot and kicked it instead to Jalyn Patterson, who missed a long 3-pointer. Marquette (2-2) batted the rebound back down the court as time expired.

Despite the loss, Simmons gave the fans and NBA scouts their money’s worth with 21 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. LSU guard Tim Quarterman added 20 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range, but the Tigers made just 9 of 27 long-range attempts.

Marquette freshman forward Henry Ellenson had an impressive game of his own with 16 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 1:39 left. Center Luke Fischer led the team with 19 points.

The Golden Eagles shot 52.6 percent from the floor but had to overcome 22 turnovers and 10 missed free throws.

Marquette led by as many as 10 in the first half, but LSU came back to tie the score and was within two at 36-34 by halftime.

Simmons had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists in the first half as the Tigers forced 13 Marquette turnovers.