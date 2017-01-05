Blakeney carries LSU past Missouri

Antonio Blakeney had 24 points and six rebounds to lead LSU to an 88-77 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in a Southeastern Conference game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Jalyn Patterson and Aaron Epps scored 11 points apiece for LSU (9-4, 1-1 SEC). Brandon Sampson and Wayde Sims each had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Barnett had 18 points and nine rebounds for Missouri (5-8, 0-1), which has lost five in a row. Kevin Puryear put up 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Geist added 13 points. Terrence Phillips came off the bench to post 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

LSU controlled the opening minutes and took a 13-6 lead on a three-point play by Blakeney. Missouri erupted for 16 straight points in the next four minutes, going up 22-13 after a barrage of 3-pointers by Phillips, Geist, Puryear and Barnett.

Missouri led 26-19 after Barnett sank a jumper midway through the first half. Missouri went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Geist, but LSU staged a 7-0 run to get within three on a basket by Sims.

Missouri led 40-35 at the break, but LSU tied the score on a 3-pointer by Blakeney early in the second half. Missouri quickly regained the lead and went up by five on a layup by Phillips, but a 3-pointer by Blakeney put LSU back on top.

LSU mounted an 11-0 run to go ahead 67-56 midway through the second half and stretched its advantage to 13 on a basket by Patterson. Missouri briefly cut the deficit to single digits on a basket by K.J. Walton, but LSU scored the next three baskets to go up by 15.

LSU shot 47.9 percent from the field and made 7 of 18 shots from 3-point range. Missouri shot 42.9 percent and made 7 of 27 from long distance.