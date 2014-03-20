Louisiana State 71, San Francisco 63: Freshman forward Jarell Martin scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the visiting Tigers to a first round National Invitation Tournament win.

Shavon Coleman and Johnny O‘Bryant III each added 13 points and six rebounds for Louisiana State (20-13). The Tigers will play next at Southern Methodist, a 68-54 winner over UC Irvine earlier Wednesday, in the second round on Monday night.

Cole Dickerson scored a game-high 24 points and also grabbed eight rebounds for San Francisco (21-12). Tim Derksen scored 12 points and Kruize Pinkins finished with seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Dons, who connected on just 3-of-23 3-pointers.

Martin had 14 points in the first half to help Louisiana State take a 33-30 halftime lead. The Tigers led by as many as eight points, 20-12, after a Shane Hammink dunk, but Dickerson scored seven points to fuel a late 9-2 run to help San Francisco close to within a point before Tigers guard Anthony Hickey ended the half with a twisting drive to the basket.

LSU, which connected on six of its first 10 3-point attempts in the second half, extended its lead to 61-45 with a little over eight minutes to go. The Dons used a 13-4 run to close to within 68-62 with two minutes to go, but the Tigers sealed the win with a pair of free throws by Coleman and another by guard Andre Stringer, who finished with nine points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Francisco’s last win over an SEC school came on Nov. 28, 1981 when the Dons upset No. 16 Georgia, 92-84. ... Louisiana State improved to 17-1 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Dons finished with a 40-34 rebounding edge including 15 offensive boards which led to a 9-4 advantage in second-chance points.