Preview: Louisiana State at Southern Methodist

Feeling they were snubbed by the NCAA tournament selection committee, Southern Methodist players have not hid the fact that they are using the NIT to prove themselves. After disposing of UC Irvine handily, 68-54, in the first round, the No. 1 seeded Mustangs will try to make their case again when they host fifth-seeded LSU on Monday night. The game is sold out, the eighth sellout this season at Moody Coliseum for the Mustangs, who are 16-1 at home with the only setback a 84-71 loss to defending national champion Louisville.

“We can prove a lot, but we have to win games to do that,” senior guard Nick Russell told the Dallas Morning News. “If we don’t come out and play high-powered basketball, then the (NCAA selection) committee wins.” LSU plays its second straight road game after winning 71-63 at San Francisco.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT LSU (20-13): Junior forward Johnny O‘Bryant III leads the Tigers in scoring (15.4) and is the 21st player in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 500 rebounds. Freshman forward Jordan Mickey (12.9) also averages double figures in scoring while leading the team in rebounding (7.9) and blocked shots (3.1). Another athletic freshman forward, 6-9 Jarrell Martin, had a team-high 16 points in the win at San Francisco and is averaging 10.4 points per game.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (24-9): The win over UC Irvine was coach Larry Brown’s first college postseason victory in 26 years dating back to 1988 when his Danny Manning-led Kansas Jayhawks defeated Oklahoma, 83-79, in the 1988 national championship game. Sophomore guard Nic Moore leads the team in scoring (13.5) and assists (4.9) and is connecting on 44.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Sophomore Markus Kennedy leads a strong front line by averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Mickey has 102 blocks this season, joining Shaquille O‘Neal as the only players in LSU history to record 100 blocks in a season.

2. SMU led the American Athletic Conference and ranks fifth nationally in field goal percentage defense (37.7).

3. The SMU-LSU winner faces the winner of the contest between No. 2 seed California and No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday for a trip to Madison Square Garden and the semifinals April 1.

PREDICTION: SMU 70, LSU 64