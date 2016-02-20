Tennessee 81, LSU 65

Senior forward Armani Moore had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help shorthanded Tennessee upset visiting LSU 81-65 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Junior guard Robert Hubbs III had 19 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee (13-14, 6-8 Southeastern Conference). Freshman guard Shembari Phillips scored 13 points and sophomore guard Detrick Mostella had 10.

Freshman forward Ben Simmons came off the bench to post 21 points and nine rebounds for LSU (16-11, 9-5). Freshman guard Antonio Blakeney had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Simmons, who leads LSU in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, did not start but entered the game early in the first period. LSU coach Johnny Jones reportedly said Simmons did not start due to an academic matter.

Tennessee played without senior guard Kevin Punter, who was held out with a foot injury. Punter leads the team in scoring at 22.2 points per game.

Tennessee led 31-25 at the break and staged a 14-2 run to take a 47-30 lead on a dunk by freshman forward Admiral Schofield. LSU got within 10, but the Volunteers responded with a 14-5 run to go up by as many as 19.