Reath propels LSU past Texas Southern

Duop Reath scored a game-high 21 points to lead five LSU players in double figures in an 88-80 non-conference victory against Texas Southern on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points and Craig Victor II had 14 points and 10 rebounds as LSU (7-2) rebounded after losing a 10-point halftime lead. Jalyn Patterson scored 12 points and Brandon Sampson added 10 for LSU, which hosts Charleston on Monday.

Demontrae Jefferson and Zach Lofton each scored 18 points to lead Texas Southern (4-7). Derrick Griffin had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Marvin Jones scored 10 points for Texas Southern, which continues its season-opening, 16-game road trip when it visits TCU on Sunday.

LSU led 44-34 at halftime, but Texas Southern turned things around to start the second half.

Jefferson scored 15 points as Texas Southern took a 64-60 lead midway through the second half.

Reath made back-to-back baskets as LSU regained the lead at 69-68.

The lead changed hands twice more before LSU took a 76-72 advantage with 3:51 left.

Griffin made two free throws and Jones made one to get Texas Southern within one point.

Victor answered with a basket and Texas Southern got within a point twice more, but Victor answered with another basket and Blakeney added two free throws.

After a Texas Southern miss, Reath made two free throws for a five-point lead with 43 seconds left.

Blakeney scored 11 points as LSU opened a 23-15 lead after eight minutes.

Griffin and Tyree Bynum scored three points each as Texas Southern pulled even at 23, the third and final tie of the first half, before four LSU players scored during an 8-0 run.

Jefferson made a free throw to stop the run and Kevin Scott's 3-pointer pulled Texas Southern within 36-33.

Victor and Sampson scored four points each as LSU finished the half on an 8-1 run and took a 44-34 halftime lead.